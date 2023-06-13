Denver Nuggets won 94-89 against Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday to clinch its first NBA title.
Here are the box scores from the game:
DENVER NUGGETS
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG%
|Michael Porter Jr
|33:37
|16
|13
|3
|41.2
|Aaron Gordon
|28:39
|4
|7
|1
|16.7
|Nikola Jokic
|42:18
|28
|16
|4
|75.0
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|34:00
|11
|4
|2
|40.0
|Jamal Murray
|41:15
|14
|8
|8
|40.0
|Bruce Brown
|28:09
|10
|6
|1
|28.6
|Christian Braun
|24:17
|7
|3
|1
|50.0
|DeAndre Jordan
|03:01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeff Green
|04:44
|4
|0
|1
|100
|Total
|-
|94
|57
|21
|45.2
MIAMI HEAT
|Player
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|FG%
|Jimmy Butler
|41:18
|21
|3
|5
|27.8
|Kevin Love
|14:10
|3
|2
|0
|25.0
|Bam Adebayo
|44:08
|20
|12
|1
|45.0
|Max Strus
|31:36
|8
|12
|1
|41.7
|Gabe Vincent
|21:43
|6
|0
|3
|23.1
|Caleb Martin
|32:02
|10
|5
|1
|44.4
|Cody Zeller
|01:01
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|34:20
|12
|9
|4
|30.8
|Duncan Robinson
|16:48
|5
|3
|3
|33.3
|Haywood Highsmith
|02:54
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|-
|89
|48
|18
|45.5
Latest on Sportstar
- NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
- Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
- PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
- Heat 89-94 Nuggets Highlights, Game 5: MVP Jokic lifts Denver to first title in franchise history
- Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE