NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score

Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals Game 5 Box Scores.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 09:16 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke raises the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke raises the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke raises the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Denver Nuggets won 94-89 against Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday to clinch its first NBA title.

Here are the box scores from the game:

DENVER NUGGETS

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Michael Porter Jr 33:37 16 13 3 41.2
Aaron Gordon 28:39 4 7 1 16.7
Nikola Jokic 42:18 28 16 4 75.0
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 34:00 11 4 2 40.0
Jamal Murray 41:15 14 8 8 40.0
Bruce Brown 28:09 10 6 1 28.6
Christian Braun 24:17 7 3 1 50.0
DeAndre Jordan 03:01 0 0 0 0
Jeff Green 04:44 4 0 1 100
Total - 94 57 21 45.2

MIAMI HEAT

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Jimmy Butler 41:18 21 3 5 27.8
Kevin Love 14:10 3 2 0 25.0
Bam Adebayo 44:08 20 12 1 45.0
Max Strus 31:36 8 12 1 41.7
Gabe Vincent 21:43 6 0 3 23.1
Caleb Martin 32:02 10 5 1 44.4
Cody Zeller 01:01 0 1 0 0
Kyle Lowry 34:20 12 9 4 30.8
Duncan Robinson 16:48 5 3 3 33.3
Haywood Highsmith 02:54 0 1 0 0
Total - 89 48 18 45.5

Related Topics

NBA /

Miami Heat /

Denver Nuggets

