NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score

Published : Jun 13, 2023 09:16 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Denver Nuggets won 94-89 against Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday to clinch its first NBA title.

Here are the box scores from the game:

DENVER NUGGETS

Player Minutes Points Rebounds Assists FG% Michael Porter Jr 33:37 16 13 3 41.2 Aaron Gordon 28:39 4 7 1 16.7 Nikola Jokic 42:18 28 16 4 75.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 34:00 11 4 2 40.0 Jamal Murray 41:15 14 8 8 40.0 Bruce Brown 28:09 10 6 1 28.6 Christian Braun 24:17 7 3 1 50.0 DeAndre Jordan 03:01 0 0 0 0 Jeff Green 04:44 4 0 1 100 Total - 94 57 21 45.2

MIAMI HEAT