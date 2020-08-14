More Sports Basketball Basketball Michael Jordan's sneakers sell for over 4 crore 60 lakh rupees! The auction shattered another record of $560,000 set by Michael Jordan himself while selling another pair of shoes a few months ago. Team Sportstar Kolkata 14 August, 2020 23:30 IST A pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1s, made for and worn by U.S. basketball player Michael Jordan. - Reuters Team Sportstar Kolkata 14 August, 2020 23:30 IST A pair of sneakers belonging to basketball legend Michael Jordan sold for $615,000, Christie's auction house said. The mind-boggling figure roughly equals 4,60,14,146 rupees in Indian currency!The auction shattered another record of $560,000 set by the NBA superstar himself while selling another pair a few months ago.READ | NBA: Raptors' Kyle Lowry got his title, now set to chase another The sneakers, that went up on sale on Thursday, were the Air Jordan 1 Highs that MJ wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy. It was the very game where he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. Not just that, Jordan had notched 30 points while wearing those red and black shoes in the colours of the Chicago Bulls (left shoe: size 13.5, right shoe: size 13).“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie's, told AFP. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos