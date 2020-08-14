Michael Jordan's sneakers sell for over 4 crore 60 lakh rupees!

A pair of sneakers belonging to basketball legend Michael Jordan sold for $615,000, Christie's auction house said. The mind-boggling figure roughly equals 4,60,14,146 rupees in Indian currency!

The auction shattered another record of $560,000 set by the NBA superstar himself while selling another pair a few months ago.

The sneakers, that went up on sale on Thursday, were the Air Jordan 1 Highs that MJ wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy. It was the very game where he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. Not just that, Jordan had notched 30 points while wearing those red and black shoes in the colours of the Chicago Bulls (left shoe: size 13.5, right shoe: size 13).



“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie's, told AFP.