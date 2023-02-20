Basketball

Milwaukee’s Giannisto get further testing on wrist in New York: report

Antetokounmpo played just 20 seconds in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, still hampered by the right wrist injury he sustained in Thursday’s win in Chicago.

Reuters
20 February, 2023 21:42 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo will travel to New York to get his ailing wrist tested.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will travel to New York to get his ailing wrist tested.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is travelling to New York on Monday to undergo further testing on his ailing wrist, ESPN reported.

Antetokounmpo played just 20 seconds in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, still hampered by the right wrist injury he sustained in Thursday’s win in Chicago. Antetokounmpo scored the first basket of the game on Sunday night on a lay-in and immediately followed with an intentional foul so he could exit the game.

Team Giannis went on to beat Team LeBron 184-175 in the game.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said Sunday. “You know, obviously I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to ... play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.”

Antetokounmpo also skipped the skills challenge Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 starts this season.

The Bucks return from the break Friday and will host the Miami Heat. The Bucks are 41-17, a half game behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

