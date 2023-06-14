Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job

Williams had been in contention for the Detroit job but dropped out when his wife was diagnosed, and returned only after her treatment was completed.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 11:59 IST , DETROIT - 3 MINS READ

AP
Monty Williams during his introduced as the Detroit Pistons’ basketball coach during a news conference.
Monty Williams during his introduced as the Detroit Pistons’ basketball coach during a news conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Monty Williams during his introduced as the Detroit Pistons’ basketball coach during a news conference. | Photo Credit: AP

For much of the spring, finding an NBA coaching job was the last thing Monty Williams cared about.

After being fired by Phoenix Suns following its elimination from the postseason, Williams had talked to a few teams when his family got some upsetting news — his wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Williams was introduced Tuesday as the new coach of Detroit Pistons, and he discussed his wife’s health in an attempt to help others.

“The reason that I bring it up is to not talk about my family, but to make it more of an emphasis that women need early detection testing. We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early, and that may have saved my wife’s life.

“It can save others.”

ALSO READ
Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history

Williams had been in contact with Pistons’ general manager Troy Weaver, but dropped out of contention for the Detroit job when his wife was diagnosed.

“As we navigated all of that, I was talking to Troy and telling him man, I couldn’t, you know, right now because I gotta take care of my family,” he said.

Williams, whose first wife, Ingrid, died in a car crash in 2016, was ready to take at least one season off to spend more time with his wife and kids. He’s also helping his son Elijah — a top recruiting target for schools across the country — deal with that aspect of his life.

“After we got the good news about Lisa, I was with my kid at a tryout when I got a text from Troy out of the blue,” he said. “I thought everything was totally off the table, but things went quickly after that.”

Williams flew to Los Angeles to meet with owner Tom Gores.

“I had met with Troy for about five days at my house, and I told him we had a critical responsibility to get this right for our players,” Gores said. “They have literally trusted us and they are even holding their own practices. I wouldn’t say it was a yelling match, but we talked about how it was important to deliver for those young men.”

Williams coached New Orleans Pelicans from 2010-15, going 173-221 and losing twice in the first round of the playoffs.

Things were different in Phoenix. Taking over a team that had gone 19-63 in 2018-19, Williams led the Suns to a 34-39 record in the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season, then 51-21 and a berth in the NBA Finals in the compressed 2020-21 schedule. The Suns lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

ALSO READ
NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach

Phoenix went 64-18 and finished as the West’s top seed in 2021-22. Williams was named Coach of the Year, but the Suns were knocked out in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, they slipped to 45-37 and another second-round loss, this time to the championship-bound Denver Nuggets.

Now he’s going to have to restart that process in Detroit.

The Pistons had the worst record in the league at 17-65 but were unlucky in the draft lottery, getting the fifth pick. They’ve gone seven years without a winning season and haven’t won a playoff game since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals.

Detroit has a promising young core in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, but Cunningham missed most of last season with a stress fracture.

“You can see the talent of this group and you see the size, but what I’m really impressed by is the people,” Williams said. “When I talk to them, they look me in the eye, which is impressive. When I text them, they get right back to me. There’s a hunger and a desire there.”

Related Topics

NBA /

Detroit Pistons /

Phoenix Suns

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
    AP
  2. Australia’s Titmus might hang up the goggles after Paris
    Reuters
  3. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    PTI
  4. Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen crushes Lee Zii Jia in straight games, Priyanshu gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
    AP
  2. Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win: Police
    AP
  3. Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history
    AP
  4. NBA: Toronto Raptors names Darko Rajakovic new coach
    Reuters
  5. Ten injured in US mass shooting after Denver Nuggets wins NBA title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job
    AP
  2. Australia’s Titmus might hang up the goggles after Paris
    Reuters
  3. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    PTI
  4. Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen crushes Lee Zii Jia in straight games, Priyanshu gets walkover
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swamy breaks Under 18 compound world record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment