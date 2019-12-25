National Basketball Championship: Railways, Kerala women remain unbeaten

Railways and Kerala women reached the quarterfinals, staying unbeaten in their groups in the 70th National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium on Wednesday.

The two were joined by Telangana and Delhi from Group A while Madhya Pradesh and Punjab qualified from Group B.

The Karnataka women sneaked into the pre-quarterfinals beating Tamil Nadu which failed to win a match. The Maharashtra women, too, made the grade with a win over Madhya Pradesh.

From the lower groups, Chandigarh and Rajasthan entered the pre-quarterfinals.

TN men on a roll

In the men’s section, Tamil Nadu maintained its unbeaten record as it outplayed Telangana 95-29. Punjab, which also remained unbeaten, was joined in the quarterfinals by Services, Railways, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

The Kerala men beat Rajasthan 62-59 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals while Karnataka defeated Haryana 97-74, forcing the latter to compete in the pre-quarterfinals. Kerala and Karnataka will meet Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh which progressed to the pre-quarterfinals from the lower groups.