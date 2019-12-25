More Sports Basketball Basketball National Basketball Championship: Railways, Kerala women remain unbeaten Railways and Kerala women reached the quarterfinals, staying unbeaten in their groups in the 70th National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium on Wednesday. Team Sportstar Ludhiana 25 December, 2019 21:16 IST In the men’s section, Tamil Nadu maintained its unbeaten record as it outplayed Telangana 95-29. (representative image) Team Sportstar Ludhiana 25 December, 2019 21:16 IST Railways and Kerala women reached the quarterfinals, staying unbeaten in their groups in the 70th National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium on Wednesday.The two were joined by Telangana and Delhi from Group A while Madhya Pradesh and Punjab qualified from Group B.The Karnataka women sneaked into the pre-quarterfinals beating Tamil Nadu which failed to win a match. The Maharashtra women, too, made the grade with a win over Madhya Pradesh.From the lower groups, Chandigarh and Rajasthan entered the pre-quarterfinals.TN men on a rollIn the men’s section, Tamil Nadu maintained its unbeaten record as it outplayed Telangana 95-29. Punjab, which also remained unbeaten, was joined in the quarterfinals by Services, Railways, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.The Kerala men beat Rajasthan 62-59 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals while Karnataka defeated Haryana 97-74, forcing the latter to compete in the pre-quarterfinals. Kerala and Karnataka will meet Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh which progressed to the pre-quarterfinals from the lower groups.The resultsMen: Punjab 68 (Amritpal Singh 16, Arshpreet Singh 12) bt Haryana 37.Karnataka 97 (Aravind Arumugam 22, Issac Thomas 18, Abhishek Gowda 13, Jitendra Singh 12, Anil Kumar 11, S. Karthikeyan 11, M. Harish 10) bt Haryana 74 (Yudhvir Singh 24, Abhishek 18, Vikas Kumar 14).Services 64 (Nikhil Kumar 31, Joginder Singh 23, Hemanth Sheoran 15, Mahipal Singh 11) bt Railways 81 (Gagandeep Singh 18, Rajan Sharma 16, Lovneet Singh 13).Women: Delhi 73 (Nishita Sabarwal 13, Aparna Saini 13, Sushanthika Chakraborty 12) bt Chhattisgarh 44 (Sangeetha Kaur 23).Telangana 69 (Divya 31, Gulbasha Ali 18) bt Maharashtra 39 (Shreya Dekhdar 17).Karnataka 64 (Lopamudra Timmaiah 18, varsha Nandini 17, Vinaya Joseph 13, Anusha 10) bt Tamil Nadu 57 (S. Rajeshwari 23).Kerala 70 (P.S. Jeena 21, P.G. Anjana 20, Stephy Nixon 12, Kavitha Jose 11) bt Punjab 30 (Anmolpreeth Kaur 12). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.