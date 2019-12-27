More Sports Basketball Basketball National Senior basketball championship: Railways to meet Kerala in women’s final Defending champion Railways will take on Kerala in the women's final of the 70th National senior basketball championship here on Sunday. Team Sportstar Ludhiana 27 December, 2019 22:33 IST International P.S. Jeena attempting a basket against Punjab in the women's semifinal of the 70th National senior basketball championship in Ludhiana on Friday evening. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Ludhiana 27 December, 2019 22:33 IST Defending champion Railways will take on Kerala in the women's final of the 70th National senior basketball championship here on Sunday.The two posted contrasting wins in Saturday's semifinals, with the tall Poonam Chaturvedi guiding Railways to a comfortable 106-37 victory over Madhya Pradesh while international P.S. Jeena led Kerala to a hard-fought 73-62 victory over Punjab.Meanwhile Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 79-67 and entered the men's final.Later, Tamil Nadu defeated Railways 65-63 and entered the men's final.The results: Men: semifinal: Punjab 79 (Amritpal Singh 28, Amjot Singh 18, Jagdeep Bains 12, Arshpreet Bhuller 11) bt Uttarakhand 67 (Arjun Singh 25, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 13, Yadwinder Singh 10, Prasanth Singh 10)Tamil Nadu 65 (Jeevan Nathan 16, Arvind Annadurai 14, Muin Bek 13, Shivabalan 11) bt Railways 63 (Loveneet Singh 16, S. Gagandeep 13, Rakesh 14).Women: semifinals: Railways 106 (Poonam Chaturvedi 20, Sruthi Aravind 17, S. Sathya 15, Madhu Kumari 12, Nivyaraj 10, S. Pushpa 10) bt Madhya Pradesh 37 (Divyani Gangwal 17).Kerala 73 (P.S. Jeena 27, P.G. Anjana 19, Stephy Nixon 15) bt Punjab 73 (Harismran Kaur 19, Anmol Preet Kaur 16).Classification matches (for positions 5 to 8): Men: Kerala 75 (Grigo Mathew 21, Rahul Sharath 20, Sejin Mathew 14, Jishnu Nair 14) bt Services 56 (Nikhil Kumar 22, Joginder Singh 10); Karnataka 75 (B.K. Anil Kumar 16, M. Harish 15) bt Haryana 62 (Vikranth 19, Mohit Futela 16).Women: Karnataka 59 (Lopamudra 13) bt Delhi 45 (Aparna Saini 15); Telangana 75 (Divya Palanivel 34, Kiran Prajapati 14, Gulab Sha Ali 13) bt Maharashtra 66 (Anishika Kanoja 18, Shreya Dandekar 13, Neha Shahu 11). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.