National Senior basketball championship: Railways to meet Kerala in women’s final

Defending champion Railways will take on Kerala in the women's final of the 70th National senior basketball championship here on Sunday.

The two posted contrasting wins in Saturday's semifinals, with the tall Poonam Chaturvedi guiding Railways to a comfortable 106-37 victory over Madhya Pradesh while international P.S. Jeena led Kerala to a hard-fought 73-62 victory over Punjab.

Meanwhile Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 79-67 and entered the men's final.

Later, Tamil Nadu defeated Railways 65-63 and entered the men's final.