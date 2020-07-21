NBA announces team rosters for season restart

The NBA on Tuesday announced the restart rosters for the 22 teams participating in the resumption of the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The only players eligible to participate in the remainder of the season are those listed in the rosters or those who are signed later as substitute players in accordance with NBA rules.





With the games set to resume on July 30, each participating team will play three intersquad scrimmages in final preparation for the season restart between July 22-28.