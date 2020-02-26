NBA Roundup: LeBron leads Lakers to sixth straight win, Bucks reach 50 victories

LeBron James inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a sixth straight win, while the Milwaukee Bucks secured its 50th victory of the NBA season. James posted a season-high 40 points in the Lakers' 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Anthony Davis had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds, while James went 17-of-27 from the field while also contributing eight rebounds and six assists. The top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson poured in 29 points for the Pelicans.

In a battle between the Eastern Conference's top two, the Bucks were too good for the Toronto Raptors 108-97. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee improved to 50-8.

- Terrific Tatum, super Sabonis -

Jayson Tatum lifted the Boston Celtics past the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106 with 36 points, going eight-of-12 from three-point range. Domantas Sabonis' 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists helped the Indiana Pacers thrash the Charlotte Hornets 119-80. Zach LaVine's 41 points were not enough for the Chicago Bulls, which was edged by the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122.

- Horrible Hornets -

Charlotte is now 3-7 in its past 10 after the heavy loss to the Pacers. Terry Rozier went two-of-13 from the field for five points in 26 minutes.

- LeBron, Caruso combine -

Alex Caruso delivered a pass through his legs for James to dunk home.

Tuesday's results Indiana Pacers 119-80 Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks 108-97 Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122 Chicago Bulls

Denver Nuggets 115-98 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics 118-106 Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings 112-94 Golden State Warriors

Celtics at Jazz

The Celtics (40-17) look for back-to-back wins when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-21) on Wednesday.