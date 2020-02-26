More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Roundup: LeBron leads Lakers to sixth straight win, Bucks reach 50 victories A season-high 40 points from LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers extend its winning streak in the 2019-20 NBA season. Dejan Kalinic 26 February, 2020 12:52 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 26 February, 2020 12:52 IST LeBron James inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a sixth straight win, while the Milwaukee Bucks secured its 50th victory of the NBA season. James posted a season-high 40 points in the Lakers' 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.Anthony Davis had a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds, while James went 17-of-27 from the field while also contributing eight rebounds and six assists. The top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson poured in 29 points for the Pelicans.READ | LeBron James: Never going to be closure over Kobe Bryant's death In a battle between the Eastern Conference's top two, the Bucks were too good for the Toronto Raptors 108-97. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee improved to 50-8.- Terrific Tatum, super Sabonis -Jayson Tatum lifted the Boston Celtics past the Portland Trail Blazers 118-106 with 36 points, going eight-of-12 from three-point range. Domantas Sabonis' 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists helped the Indiana Pacers thrash the Charlotte Hornets 119-80. Zach LaVine's 41 points were not enough for the Chicago Bulls, which was edged by the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122.- Horrible Hornets -Charlotte is now 3-7 in its past 10 after the heavy loss to the Pacers. Terry Rozier went two-of-13 from the field for five points in 26 minutes.- LeBron, Caruso combine -Alex Caruso delivered a pass through his legs for James to dunk home.Tuesday's resultsIndiana Pacers 119-80 Charlotte HornetsMilwaukee Bucks 108-97 Toronto RaptorsOklahoma City Thunder 124-122 Chicago BullsDenver Nuggets 115-98 Detroit PistonsLos Angeles Lakers 118-109 New Orleans PelicansBoston Celtics 118-106 Portland Trail BlazersSacramento Kings 112-94 Golden State WarriorsCeltics at JazzThe Celtics (40-17) look for back-to-back wins when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-21) on Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos