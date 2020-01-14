More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Wrap: LeBron leads Lakers to ninth straight win, Celtics cruise The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a ninth straight win to continue its fine form in the NBA, while Bostons Celtics overcame Chicago Bulls. Dejan Kalinic 14 January, 2020 12:46 IST Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James bagged 31 points and eight assists against his former ream Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Monday. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 14 January, 2020 12:46 IST LeBron James guided the Los Angeles Lakers to a ninth straight win in the NBA, while the Boston Celtics claimed a victory on Monday. James' 31 points and eight assists saw the Lakers ease past the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99.Dwight Howard contributed a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds off the bench as the Lakers improved to 33-7 this season. The Celtics made it back-to-back wins by overcoming the Chicago Bulls 113-101.Boston had four starters manage double-digits in points, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 21.- Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Lillard lifts Trail Blazers -Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a triple-double of 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. the updated NBA standings after Monday night's action. pic.twitter.com/yUzwsMvU0w— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020 Damian Lillard's 30 points and nine assists helped the Portland Trail Blazers past the Charlotte Hornets 115-112. Nikola Vucevic finished with a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's 114-112 win over the Sacramento Kings.- Misery for Morris -Markieff Morris went two-of-12 from the field for just seven points in 18 minutes in the Detroit Pistons' 117-110 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.- Lillard from deep -Lillard hit a buzzer-beater from near half-court to finish the third quarter.- Monday's results -New Orleans Pelicans 117-110 Detroit PistonsIndiana Pacers 101-95 Philadelphia 76ersBoston Celtics 113-101 Chicago BullsOklahoma City Thunder 117-104 Minnesota TimberwolvesPortland Trail Blazers 115-112 Charlotte HornetsOrlando Magic 114-112 Sacramento KingsLos Angeles Lakers 128-99 Cleveland Cavaliers- Cavaliers at Clippers -Things get no easier for the Cavaliers (12-28) as they stay in Los Angeles to face the Clippers (27-13) on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.