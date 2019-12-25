Basketball

Fear the Deer – Milwaukee Bucks' Merry Christmas

Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks tops the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of Los Angeles Lakers.

Sacha Pisani
25 December, 2019 09:18 IST

Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (27-4) tops the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of Lakers (24-6).   -  Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks is the team to beat at Christmas time and it bodes well for its championship aspirations.

Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (27-4) tops the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of Lakers (24-6).

Not since 1971 has the Bucks won a title – its only success so far since being founded in 1968.

However, the past three champions – Toronto Raptors last season and Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 – earned a ring having led when Santa Clause came to town.

Over the past 10 seasons, five teams which topped the league on Christmas went on to celebrate a championship, with the 2011-12 campaign not getting underway until December 25 due to a lockout.

 

2018
Dec 25 leader: Toronto Raptors (25-10)
Champions: Raptors

2017
Dec 25 leader: Golden State Warriors (27-7)
Champion: Warriors

2016
Dec 25 leader: Golden State Warriors (27-5)
Champion: Warriors

2015
Dec 25 leader: Golden State Warriors (28-1)
Champion: Cleveland Cavaliers (19-8 on Christmas Day)

2014
Dec 25 leaders: Golden State Warriors (23-5)
Champions: Warriors

2013
Dec 25 leader: Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers (23-5)
Champion: San Antonio Spurs (22-7 on Christmas Day)

2012
Dec 25 leader: Los Angeles Clippers (22-6)
Champion: Miami Heat (19-6 on Christmas Day)

*2011
Champion: Miami Heat (*lockout)

2010
Dec 25 leader: San Antonio Spurs (25-4)
Champion: Dallas Mavericks (23-5 on Christmas Day)

2009
Dec 25 leader: Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers (23-5)
Champion: Lakers

