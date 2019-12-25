More Sports Basketball Basketball Fear the Deer – Milwaukee Bucks' Merry Christmas Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks tops the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of Los Angeles Lakers. Sacha Pisani 25 December, 2019 09:18 IST Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (27-4) tops the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of Lakers (24-6). - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 25 December, 2019 09:18 IST Milwaukee Bucks is the team to beat at Christmas time and it bodes well for its championship aspirations.Led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (27-4) tops the NBA standings on Christmas Day, ahead of Lakers (24-6).Not since 1971 has the Bucks won a title – its only success so far since being founded in 1968.However, the past three champions – Toronto Raptors last season and Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 – earned a ring having led when Santa Clause came to town.Over the past 10 seasons, five teams which topped the league on Christmas went on to celebrate a championship, with the 2011-12 campaign not getting underway until December 25 due to a lockout. 2018Dec 25 leader: Toronto Raptors (25-10)Champions: Raptors2017Dec 25 leader: Golden State Warriors (27-7)Champion: Warriors2016Dec 25 leader: Golden State Warriors (27-5)Champion: Warriors2015Dec 25 leader: Golden State Warriors (28-1)Champion: Cleveland Cavaliers (19-8 on Christmas Day)2014Dec 25 leaders: Golden State Warriors (23-5)Champions: Warriors2013Dec 25 leader: Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers (23-5)Champion: San Antonio Spurs (22-7 on Christmas Day)2012Dec 25 leader: Los Angeles Clippers (22-6)Champion: Miami Heat (19-6 on Christmas Day)*2011Champion: Miami Heat (*lockout)2010Dec 25 leader: San Antonio Spurs (25-4)Champion: Dallas Mavericks (23-5 on Christmas Day)2009Dec 25 leader: Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers (23-5)Champion: Lakers Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.