NBA wrap: Lakers suffers fourth loss, Clippers cruises through

Domantas Sabonis led the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

Dejan Kalinic
18 December, 2019 12:52 IST

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Lakers star went 0-for-six from three-point range. - Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered just its fourth loss of the NBA season, while the Clippers cruised on Tuesday.

Without Anthony Davis (ankle), the Lakers went down to the Indiana Pacers 105-102.

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Lakers star went 0-for-six from three-point range.

Dwight Howard made a huge contribution off the bench for the Lakers (24-4), going 10-for-10 for 20 points.

But Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers (19-9) with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers had no such troubles, easing past the Phoenix Suns 120-99.

Paul George (24 points) and Kawhi Leonard (20) once again led the Clippers, which improved to 21-8.

Brilliant Barrett lifts Knicks

RJ Barrett's 27 points helped the New York Knicks to its third win in four games by beating the Atlanta Hawks 143-120.

Double-doubles from Malik Monk (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Bismack Biyombo (10 points and 12 rebounds) guided the Charlotte Hornets past the Sacramento Kings 110-102.

Poor Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans' worst losing streak in franchise history continued. The Pelicans lost 108-101 to the Brooklyn Nets after overtime for its 13th consecutive defeat.

Prince rejection

The Nets' Taurean Prince produced a huge rejection of Lonzo Ball.

Tuesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 110-102 Sacramento Kings
Indiana Pacers 105-102 Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks 143-120 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 108-101 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 109-102 Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Clippers 120-99 Phoenix Suns

Celtics at Mavericks

Without the injured Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks (18-8) hosts the Boston Celtics (17-7) on Wednesday.