NBA: Rockets forward House removed from bubble for violating safety protocols

The NBA removed Houston Rockets forward Danuel House from its Orlando, Florida, campus for violating health and safety protocols.

New York 12 September, 2020 14:11 IST

File picture of Danuel House.   -  AP

The National Basketball Association (NBA) removed Houston Rockets forward Danuel House from its Orlando, Florida, campus for violating health and safety protocols after he brought a guest inside the so-called “bubble”, the league said on Friday.

The league, whose season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed play in July in a fully quarantined setting at Walt Disney World.

“House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus,” the NBA said in a written statement. “Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season.”

The Rockets currently trail the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in their conference semi-finals, after losing 100-110 on Thursday. House missed Thursday's game while the NBA investigated his case.

Players at the league's bio-secure “bubble” are required to remain on campus at all times and submit to regular health screenings, in order to mitigate the risks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 190,000 lives in the United States.

