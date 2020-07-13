NBA 2020: Sixers’ Ryan Broekhoff sidelined after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ryan Broekhoff said on Sunday that he didn't travel with the team to Orlando, Florida, for the upcoming season restart because his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Broekhoff revealed his wife's situation in a tweet. “I am not with the 76ers right now in Orlando because my wife who is high risk tested positive for COVID,” Broekhoff wrote. “We have a young son and my focus needs to be with my family at this time. I appreciate the 76ers for their support.”

Earlier this month, Broekhoff disclosed that his wife has an autoimmune disease. The 76ers signed Broekhoff for the rest of the season in late June.

The 29-year-old played in 59 games for the Dallas Mavericks over the last two seasons, shooting 40.3 per cent from 3-point range. He averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 10.7 minutes with the Mavericks in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Dallas waived Broefkhoff on Feb. 11.