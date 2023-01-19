NBA Roundup: Murray, Young lead Atlanta Hawks past Dallas Mavericks

Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.

John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec.ember 27.

Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.

Murray and Collins combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range as the Hawks shot 57% from deep and 50% overall on a hot-shooting night for both teams. Dallas was 52% overall.

Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

GRIZZLIES 115, CAVALIERS 114

Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won its 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating Cleveland.

Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.

NUGGETS 122, TIMBERWOLVES 118

Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season and the Nuggets rallied to beat Minnesota.

Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble to help the Nuggets win their 15th straight at home. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English had 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.

Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota.

KINGS 116, LAKERS 111

De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Sacramento beat Los Angeles for its fifth straight victory.

Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference.

LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19. The Lakers have lost four of five.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the game it was a stomach issue that had been going around the team. Richaun Harris started in place of Sabonis and had a season-high 16 points and 11 rebounds.

THUNDER 126, PACERS 106

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and Oklahoma rolled past Indiana for its fourth straight victory.

Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.

Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder.

Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.

WIZARDS 116, KNICKS 105

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and Washington never trailed against New York.

Kuzma also had 13 rebounds and seven assists. Beal shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Washington against his former team.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points for New York.

HORNETS 122, ROCKETS 117

Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Charlotte held off reeling Houston to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again.

The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win since Jan. 6 over the hapless Rockets. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record and hasn’t won since Dec. 26, has lost a season-high 12 straight.

Jalen Green tied a career high with 41 points to lead the Rockets.

JAZZ 126, CLIPPERS 103

Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help Utah beat short-handed Los Angeles.

Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.

The Jazz led wire-to-wire and by as many as 25 points over the weary Clippers, on the second game of a back-to-back set, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 30 points.

HEAT 124, PELICANS 98

Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat. They never trailed and led for all but the first two minutes en route to their fourth victory in five games.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points for the Pelicans. They’ve lost seven of 10 while playing much of that stretch without star power forward Zion Williamson.