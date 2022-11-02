NBA 2022-23: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach; Suns register fifth straight win

Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York.

The Nets, playing hours after parting ways with coach Steve Nash, lost for the sixth time in eight games this season. The Bulls snapped a two-game skid.

DeMar DeRozan added 20 points for the Bulls, who shot 52.4 percent in the fourth quarter and 43.8 percent overall. Ayo Dosunmu contributed 17 points, and Nikola Vucevic grabbed 15 rebounds.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant led all scorers with 32 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. Royce O’Neale added 20 points. Kyrie Irving was held to four points on 2-of-12 shooting and did not score until early in the fourth.

Heat 116, Warriors 109

Jimmy Butler put up 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading host Miami to a win over Golden State.

Stephen Curry produced his 10th career triple-double with 23 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who took their third straight loss. Miami was also led by reserve guard Max Strus, who scored a game-high 24 points as the Heat snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Warriors fell to 0-4 on the road in part because they couldn’t stop Butler in a couple of crucial situations. Butler made the go-ahead three-point play with 1:48 left for a 112-109 lead. Butler also made a mid-range jumper with 9.5 seconds left, giving Miami a 114-109 edge.

Thunder 116, Magic 108

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lift Oklahoma City to a win over visiting Orlando.

The Thunder closed with a 23-4 run, with Gilgeous-Alexander putting up 12 points in the stretch to lift Oklahoma City from 11 down. The Magic missed their last 11 shots. Aleksej Pokusevski had 16 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Wendell Carter Jr. tied a career high with 30 points to lead the Magic, and he added 12 rebounds. Orlando’s Franz Wagner posted 20 points and seven assists, Bol Bol totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Paolo Banchero finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Suns 116, Timberwolves 107

Cameron Johnson was 7 of 11 from 3-point range and scored 29 points to pace the Phoenix Suns to a 116-107 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points and Devin Booker had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Suns won their fifth consecutive game. Chris Paul contributed 15 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for Phoenix.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who lost to the Suns for the eighth time in the past nine meetings. Anthony Edwards also scored 24 points, while Naz Reid added 13 and fellow reserve Jaylen Nowell had 10 for Minnesota.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton (ankle) missed his second straight contest.