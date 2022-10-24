Basketball

NBA 2022-23: Lakers highly interested in Hornets G Terry Rozier

Rozier has career averages of 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 479 games (237 starts) with the Boston Celtics (2015-19) and Hornets.

Reuters
24 October, 2022 22:04 IST
24 October, 2022 22:04 IST
Rozier, 28, is averaging 23.5 points 8.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds through two games this year.

Rozier, 28, is averaging 23.5 points 8.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds through two games this year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/AFP

Rozier has career averages of 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 479 games (237 starts) with the Boston Celtics (2015-19) and Hornets.

After exploring a trade this summer for Terry Rozier, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain highly interested in acquiring the Charlotte Hornets guard.

Also Read
NBA: Suns beat Clippers 112-95, Paul 3rd player with 11K assists

The Lakers' 0-3 start to the season has apparently rekindled their interest, per The Athletic.

Rozier, 28, is averaging 23.5 points 8.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds through two games this year. He missed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a sprained right ankle.

Including a 6-for-15 start this season, Rozier is a career 37.6 percent shooter from 3-point distance.

The Lakers entered Monday ranked last in the NBA at a dreadful 21.2 percent. LeBron James has made seven treys but no one else on Los Angeles has more than three.

Rozier has career averages of 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 479 games (237 starts) with the Boston Celtics (2015-19) and Hornets.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us