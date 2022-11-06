NBA 2022-23: Celtics set team record with 27 three-pointers against Knicks

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each hit six three-pointers in a record-setting performance as the Boston Celtics pulled away from the host New York Knicks for a 133-118 victory Saturday night.

Every Celtics player who took the court on Saturday hit at least one 3-pointer, and they went 27-for-51 on treys. The 27 3-pointers were two more than the previous team record, set against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 15, and two shy of the NBA record, set by the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020.

It was also the most three-pointers ever surrendered by the Knicks, who gave up 26 3-pointers against the Bucks on Nov. 10, 2021.

☘ The @celtics' dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 56 PTS and 12 3PM in their win in NY!@jaytatum0: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 6 3PM @FCHWPO: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/abLtMgu5sQ — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2022

Sam Hauser had five three-pointers off the bench, while Marcus Smart hit three and both Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams drained a pair. Brown finished with 30 points and Tatum had 26 as the Celtics won both ends of a back-to-back set. Boston beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night.

Julius Randle scored 29 points and RJ Barrett had 27 for the Knicks, who were also trying to win on back-to-back nights. New York edged the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday.

Hawks 124, Pelicans 121 (OT)

Dejounte Murray produced a triple-double and sparked Atlanta to an overtime win against visiting New Orleans.

Murray had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals for the 18th regular-season triple-double of his career. Trae Young led the team with 34 points and 10 assists and Clint Capela had season highs with 21 points, 19 rebounds and matched his season best with four blocked shots.

New Orleans got 29 points apiece from Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Williamson had eight rebounds and McCollum had 10. Herbert Jones added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Suns 102, Trail Blazers 82

Devin Booker scored 24 points in three quarters and Phoenix got a form of payback against visiting Portland with a convincing victory.

Chris Paul added 15 points and Mikal Bridges tallied 11 as Western Conference-leading Phoenix avenged Friday night’s 108-106 loss to Portland. Saturday’s game was the third and final meeting between the teams this season, and the Trail Blazers won two. Phoenix hasn’t lost to any other team this season.

Jerami Grant scored 14 points and Shaedon Sharpe added 13 for Portland, which is 1-1 to start a six-game road trip. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (calf) missed his fourth straight game, while backcourt partner Anfernee Simons (foot) missed his second in a row.

Kings 126, Magic 123 (OT)

De’Aaron Fox bombed in a desperation 31-footer to beat the final horn of overtime as part of a 37-point performance, and visiting Sacramento survived a frantic finish to outlast Orlando.

De'Aaron Fox capped off his 37-point performance with a game-winner from the logo!



🔥 @swipathefox: 37 PTS, 5 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FaRbtQfLNC — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2022

The Kings spoiled a season-best 33 points by Magic rookie Paolo Banchero. Sacramento seemed to be in good shape to win for a second time on their three-game Eastern swing when Malik Monk’s two free throws gave the visitors a 123-119 lead with just 14.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

But Jalen Suggs hit two foul shots of his own with still 11.7 seconds to play. When Chuma Okeke turned a Monk turnover into a dunk, all of a sudden the score was tied at 123-all with just 2.5 seconds left. The Kings then rushed the ball to Fox, who barely got past half court before rising and drilling his game-winner. Banchero complemented his 33 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, while Wagner finished with 31 points, Bol 23 and Wendell Carter Jr. 17.

Bucks 108, Thunder 94

Brook Lopez scored 25 points and Bobby Portis had 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds to help Milwaukee stay undefeated with a win over visiting Oklahoma City.

The Bucks extended their franchise record for consecutive wins to start the season to nine, while the Thunder lost their second consecutive game. Coming off his triple-double performance in Friday’s win over Minnesota, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with left knee soreness. But Lopez and Portis helped fill the void.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Josh Giddey scored 15 for Oklahoma City. When the Thunder threatened to get back into the game, cutting the deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter, Lopez scored seven quick points -- all three of the buckets assisted by Holiday -- to put the game out of reach.

Timberwolves 129, Rockets 117

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points to lead seven players in double figures as Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Houston in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points, Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince added 16 apiece and Jaden McDaniels and D’Angelo Russell each had 13 for Minnesota, which shot 61.3 percent from the field and led by as many as 24 in the third quarter.

Houston lost its sixth straight and has just one victory in its first 10 games. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 21 points, while Kenyon Martin Jr. and Alperen Sengun added 17 apiece. Rookie Tari Eason also contributed a career-high 17 points off the bench.

Nuggets 126, Spurs 101

Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic trailed close behind with 21 on 9-of-10 shooting and added 10 assists and host Denver beat San Antonio.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, Jamal Murray had 13 points and nine assists, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 points and DeAndre Jordan had 10 for the Nuggets.

Keldon Johnson had a game-high 25 points, Devin Vassell scored 20 and Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 for San Antonio, which has lost three straight. The game was tied midway through the first period when Denver started to build a lead it would never relinquish.

Nets 98, Hornets 94

Brooklyn used a late surge and key baskets from Kevin Durant to pull out a comeback victory against host Charlotte.

Durant poured in 27 points to go with seven rebounds while the Nets have tallied back-to-back road wins since the suspension of guard Kyrie Irving earlier in the week. Cam Thomas scored 21 points and Nic Claxton had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, who also won Friday night at Washington.

Terry Rozier scored 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets. P.J. Washington also finished with 18 points.