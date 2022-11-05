NBA 2022-23: Ingram stars as Pelicans beat Warriors 114-105

Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game absence caused by a concussion to score a game-high 26 points as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Friday night.

Larry Nance Jr. and CJ McCollum added 20 points each, Zion Williamson scored 16 and Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado had 10 points each.

Jordan Poole scored 20, Jonathan Kuminga and Ty Jerome had 18 each, Anthony Lamb scored 16 and Moses Moody had 14 for the Warriors, who completed an 0-5 trip and dropped to 0-6 on the road.

Golden State played without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins because of injury maintenance.

Trail Blazers 108, Suns 106

Jerami Grant sank a fadeaway jumper from the right baseline as time expired to give Portland a dramatic victory over host Phoenix.

Grant scored a season-best 30 points as the Blazers defeated the Suns for the second time this season. Jusuf Nurkic recorded 14 points and eight rebounds, and Justise Winslow had 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Devin Booker scored 25 points for Phoenix, which had a five-game winning streak halted. Deandre Ayton contributed 24 points and eight rebounds after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) sat out.

Nets 128, Wizards 86

Kevin Durant collected 28 points, a season-high 11 assists and nine rebounds to help visiting Brooklyn overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving and breeze to a victory over Washington.

Durant, who is from the Washington D.C. area, made 10 of 21 shots from the floor and all six attempts from the free-throw line. Nic Claxton recorded 18 points and nine rebounds while Cam Thomas contributed 17 points and six assists off the bench. Royce O’Neale added 13 points with eight assists and Edmond Sumner had 11 points while making the start in place of Irving.

Irving sat out the first contest of his team-imposed suspension that spans “no less than five games” after he failed to formally apologize for the hurt caused by his posts following his promotion of a book and film with antisemitic messages. For the Wizards, Bradley Beal scored 20 points, Kyle Kuzma had 19 and Kristaps Porzingis collected 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bucks 115, Timberwolves 102

Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season as Milwaukee improved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (26 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists) has recorded his 30th triple-double of his career, passing Grant Hill (29) for 17th all-time in triple-doubles! pic.twitter.com/bsHNXPmIyE — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 5, 2022

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Bobby Portis added 18 points, rookie MarJon Beauchamp scored a career-high 14 and Grayson Allen chipped in 10 for Milwaukee, which never trailed after the opening two minutes and led by as many as 22 points in the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Mavericks 111, Raptors 110

Luka Doncic scored 35 points and made some history as Dallas held on to defeat visiting Toronto.

Doncic has scored 30 or more points in each of his first eight games of the season, a feat accomplished previously by one player: Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60, eight games; and 1962-63, 23 games). Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points for Dallas, which has won three in a row. Christian Wood added 13 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 points.

The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin injury late in the third quarter, and he did not return. He had 18 points in 32 minutes. O.G. Anunoby scored 27 points for the Raptors.

Pacers 101, Heat 99

Buddy Hield tied his season high with 25 points, leading Indiana to a win over Miami in Indianapolis.

Miami’s Tyler Herro, who had a game-high 29 points, missed a would-be winning 3-pointer off the front rim at the buzzer. Miami, which was without leading scorer Jimmy Butler for a second straight game due to a sore left hip, also received 18 points and 10 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. Max Strus added 17 points, Gabe Vincent had 15 and Kyle Lowry 10.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton had a near triple-double with 22 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana’s rookie first-round pick, added 23 points off the bench, going 10 for 12 from the foul line.

Celtics 123, Bulls 119

Jayson Tatum ran up a team-high 36 points, Sam Hauser and Derrick White buried key fourth-quarter 3-pointers and host Boston avenged a recent loss to Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 25 points and Jaylen Brown added 16 for the Celtics, who had lost three of their previous four, including a 120-102 setback at Chicago on Oct. 24.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-best 46 points in defeat for the Bulls, who led by as many as eight late in the first quarter before gradually watching their two-game winning streak end.

Knicks 106, 76ers 104

Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for visiting New York, which overcame a 12-point deficit to beat undermanned Philadelphia.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Barrett finished with 22 points and nine rebounds while Cam Reddish added 11 points off the bench.

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the 76ers, who have lost two straight. They were without defending NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid, who missed a third straight game with a non-COVID illness, as well as James Harden, who suffered a right foot tendon strain on Wednesday night that is expected to sideline him the remainder of the month.

Clippers 113, Spurs 106

Paul George scored 35 points and Ivica Zubac added 17 points and 15 rebounds as visiting Los Angeles came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio to win its third straight game.

The Clippers trailed by four points heading to the fourth but ran past San Antonio with a 14-3 run over a span of four-plus minutes in the middle of the period. George hit a 3-pointer to put Los Angeles ahead for good at 99-96 with 6:41 to play and built its advantage to 11 points. John Wall added 15 points, Reggie Jackson scored 14 and Norman Powell added 13 off the bench for the Clippers.

Reserve Devin Vassell racked up a career-high 29 points to lead San Antonio, with Tre Jones adding 18, Keldon Johnson tallying 16 and Doug McDermott contributing 10 points. The game was the first of a home-road back-to-back for the Spurs, who play in Denver on Saturday.

Cavaliers 112, Pistons 88

Jarrett Allen had 23 points and seven rebounds and depleted Cleveland stretched its winning streak to seven games with a blowout win over host Detroit.

Kevin Love supplied 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds off the bench. Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman contributed 15 points and six assists apiece, while Evan Mobley tossed in 11 points with eight rebounds. Mobley added a career-high eight blocked shots for Cleveland, which hasn’t lost since its opener.

Cleveland’s starting backcourt was held out of action. Darius Garland was sidelined with a left knee sprain, while Donovan Mitchell sat out with a left ankle sprain. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 19 points, five assists and five rebounds while Saddiq Bey and Jaden Ivey had 18 points apiece.

Jazz 130, Lakers 116

Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Utah to a victory at Los Angeles.

Former Laker Jordan Clarkson contributed 20 points and Mike Conley totaled 15 points and 10 assists as Utah snapped a three-game road losing streak.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 26 points off the bench. Anthony Davis scored 22 points, but only two after halftime, and grabbed eight rebounds, and LeBron James tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Grizzlies 130, Hornets 99

Behind a red-hot shooting night from Dillon Brooks and a record-setting performance from Steven Adams, Memphis rolled to a home win over Charlotte.

Brooks tied a career-high with six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 23 points. Adams had a double-double by halftime (13 points, 19 rebounds). His 16 boards through the game’s first two quarters set a Grizzlies franchise record and his career high for rebounds in the opening half. The entire Hornets team had just 17 at the break.

Charlotte’s Mason Plumlee had his streak of double-doubles snapped at two games. Plumlee finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 17 points, while James Bouknight had a season-high 14 points.