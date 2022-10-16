NBA 2022/23 season is almost upon us. The offseason was eventful with some major developments taking place including LeBron James signing an extension with Los Angeles Lakers, and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant staying at Brooklyn Nets.

The pre-season games are done, and the teams will be locked-in for the new season with the final roster deadline on October 17.

Here is a look at the buzz around the new season before it starts on Wednesday.

Which teams are playing in the NBA?

As always, 30 teams will be participating in the competition. They have been divided into two divisions of 15 teams: Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Each team plays 82 games in the season.

The teams placed 1st to 6th in each conference, in terms of winning percentage at the end of the season, automatically seal their place in the Playoffs. The teams ranked 7th to 10th compete in a play-in tournament, and two of them make it to the Playoffs.

NBA Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks Phoenix Suns Houston Rockets Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder Memphis Grizzlies Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings

NBA Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers New York Knicks Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic Washington Wizards

How many rounds do the NBA Playoffs have?

A total of eight teams play in the Playoffs. It has three rounds, starting with quaterfinals, followed by the semifinals and finals. The winners of the two NBA Conference Playoffs face each other in the NBA Finals and compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Opening Day fixtures

The defending champion Golden State Warriors will take the court and host LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Last year’s runner-up, Boston Celtics, will start the proceedings in the Eastern Conference and face Philadelphia 76ers.

Opening Day fixtures Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers - October 19 - 7:30 AM IST Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers - October 19 - 5:00 AM IST Other opening fixtures Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic - October 20 - 4:30 AM IST Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards - October 20 - 4:30 AM IST Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks - October 20 - 5:00 AM IST Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder - October 20 - 5:30 AM IST San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets - October 20 - 5:30 AM IST Utha Jazz vs Denver Nuggets October 20 - 6:30 AM IST Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks October 20 - 7:30 AM IST Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers - October 20 - 7:30 AM IST

Key Dates

While the season starts on October 19, that is not the only day the fans would want to mark on calendars. The NBA season is long, gruelling and ends in June.

NBA also breaks mid-season for a week. This is also the time when the NBA All-Star game is played. This season’s marquee event will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Playoffs, or the post-season, will commence on April 15, with the NBA Finals taking place on June 1.

Here are the key dates in the season:

⦿ October 19: Regular season starts

Regular season starts ⦿ February 17-22: NBA All-Star break

NBA All-Star break ⦿ April 9: NBA Regular season ends

NBA Regular season ends ⦿ April 11-14: NBA Playoffs play-in tournament

NBA Playoffs play-in tournament ⦿ April 15: NBA Playoffs begin

NBA Playoffs begin ⦿ May 16&17: NBA Conference Finals begin

NBA Conference Finals begin ⦿ June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1

NBA Finals 2023 Game 1 ⦿ June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2

NBA Finals 2023 Game 2 ⦿ June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3

NBA Finals 2023 Game 3 ⦿ June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4

NBA Finals 2023 Game 4 ⦿ June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary)

NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary) ⦿ June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary)

NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary) ⦿ June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary)

Where to watch NBA Regular season and Playoffs matches?

The matches will be broadcast on Sports 18 in India. The matches will also be streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV. They can also be streamed on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis.