NBA 2024-25 roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double lifts Bucks to sixth straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks extended its winning streak to six games, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 124-114 on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard had 25 points and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 18 points, AJ Green added 13 off the bench and Taurean Prince had 11 for Milwaukee, which won for the eighth time in its past nine games.

Antetokounmpo registered his first career 40-point triple-double and went 15-for-24 from the field.

Washington lost its 14th straight game and is two setbacks away from matching its franchise-record losing streak of 16. The Wizards were 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) from 3-point range.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 31 points. Former Bucks point guard Malcolm Brogdon tallied season highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas and Corey Kispert had 16 points apiece.

Suns 113, Warriors 105

Devin Booker and Tyus Jones stole the spotlight from a Kevin Durant-Stephen Curry showdown with a combined 46 points and 18 assists and Phoenix held off visiting Golden State.

Durant shot just 7-for-20 but still managed 21 points and added 10 rebounds for Phoenix, which won for just the second time in its last eight games. The Suns went 14 of 21 on 3-pointers in the half.

Curry went 8-for-21 overall and 3-for-10 from deep for 23 points for Golden State, which dropped its fourth straight. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points for the Warriors, who made only 14 of their 40 shots from distance.

Hawks 107, Hornets 104

De’Andre Hunter scored on back-to-back possessions during a 10-second span in the final minute and Jalen Johnson racked up 20 points to lift Atlanta over host Charlotte.

Hunter finished with 18 points, Onyeka Okongwu posted 16 points and 11 rebounds and Zaccharie Risacher and Trae Young each supplied 14 points as Atlanta won its third game in a row. Charlotte’s Brandon Miller went 10-for-30 from the field on the way to 32 points.

Miller drained a 3-pointer to get the Hornets within 103-102 at the 14.6-second mark. Hunter countered with two free throws before a Charlotte timeout. Miller missed on a trey, then Okongwu made two foul shots to seal the victory.

76ers 111, Pistons 96

Tyrese Maxey had 28 points and six assists as visiting Philadelphia rolled past Detroit.

KJ Martin supplied 19 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, while Ricky Council IV had 17 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Paul George, who had missed the Sixers’ previous three games with a left knee bone bruise, chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Malik Beasley led the Pistons with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jaden Ivey tossed in 15 points. Marcus Sasser and Wendell Moore Jr. added 12 and 11 points off the bench, respectively.

Mavericks 106, Jazz 94

Kyrie Irving scored 30 points to lead Dallas to a wire-to-wire win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Mavericks improved to 5-1 without injured star Luka Doncic, who traveled with the team but didn’t play because of a wrist injury. Quentin Grimes scored 24 points while P.J. Washington (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Daniel Gafford (14 points, 11 boards) each tallied a double-double in Dallas’ third straight victory.

Lauri Markkanen, who missed the Jazz’s previous game for the birth of a child, scored 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting to pace Utah. The Jazz shot just 35.8 percent from the field while losing for a third consecutive game and for the seventh time in eight games.