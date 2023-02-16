Basketball

NBA: 76ers signs Mac McClung to two-way deal, waives Julian Champagnie

The Philadelphia 76ers signed G League standout Mac McClung to a two-way contract and waived Julian Champagnie on Tuesday.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 02:00 IST
File Photo of Mac McClung.

File Photo of Mac McClung. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

McClung, 24, has yet to catch on with an NBA team full-time but has made his mark in the developmental league.

Playing for the Chicago Bulls’ and Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliates last season, McClung averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game and was named G League Rookie of the Year. He signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors over the summer but was released in October, allowing Philadelphia to pick him up.

In 18 games for Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, McClung has averaged 19.1 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range on 4.3 attempts per game.

McClung also became the first G League player to accept an invitation to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The 6-foot-2 guard was known for his dunk mixtapes coming out of high school and will compete Saturday in Salt Lake City. He’s also slated to play in the Rising Stars Game on Friday.

McClung saw just two games of NBA action last season, one for the Lakers and one for the Bulls, and averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds over 12.5 minutes per game.

Champagnie began the season on a two-way deal for the 76ers and did not score in two brief appearances for the NBA club. He is a rookie out of St. John’s.

