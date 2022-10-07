Milwaukee Bucks star and 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that he would like to play a few NBA pre-season games in India.

“I’ve played in London and Paris, and today, I played in Abu Dhabi for the first time. I’ve never played in China - so maybe in Beijing or Shanghai. Maybe we can play somewhere in India. We have to try and expand our game as much as possible.

“We have to make it global and reach places we haven’t reached. A lot of places around the world love basketball, and we have to present it to them. We can create more fans that way,” Antetokounmpo said in a press conference here.

Antetokounmpo spoke after a pre-season friendly between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at the Etihad Arena here. Dejounte Murray, traded by the Spurs in the off-season, scored 25 points to lead Atlanta to a 123-113 win. This was the NBA’s first game in the United Arab Emirates.

Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee to the NBA title last year, said that he enjoyed the atmosphere in Abu Dhabi.

“Playing here has been fun. We felt a different crowd, with a different energy. I’ve made new memories here, and it’s something I will tell my kids about,” Antetokounmpo said.

(The author is in Abu Dhabi on invitation from NBA India)