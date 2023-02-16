Basketball

NBA: After buyout, G Reggie Jackson signs with Nuggets

Veteran guard Reggie Jackson joined the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday to end a whirlwind week.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 01:00 IST
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) goes to the basket past New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, top left, and guard Jalen Brunson in the second half of an NBA basketball game.

First, Jackson lost his role with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday when they picked up guard Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets as part of a three-team trade that involved the Memphis Grizzlies.

That led the Clippers to deal Jackson and a 2028 second-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mason Plumlee.

Jackson subsequently agreed to a buyout with the Hornets, freeing him up to sign with the Western Conference-leading Nuggets.

Jackson, 32, averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 assists in 52 games (38 starts) for the Clippers this season.

Jackson has career averages of 12.9 points and 4.2 assists in 755 games (504 starts) since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2011 draft by the Thunder. He played 3 1/2 seasons in Oklahoma City before joining the Pistons in 2014-15. Jackson remained in Detroit until he was waived in February 2020 and signed with Los Angeles.

