NBA: Anthony Davis to sit out Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers will shoot for its fifth win in six games on Wednesday night when it Houston Rockets, but the Lakers will be without both of its stars.

LeBron James, who hasn’t played since February 26, remains sidelined for at least another week due to a right foot tendon injury.

Anthony Davis, who has been carrying the team in James’ absence, will sit out Wednesday as the Lakers complete a set of back-to-back games.

Davis paired 35 points with 17 rebounds in a 123-108 road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Afterward, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team would sit Davis for the Houston game due to lingering issues with a right foot ailment that kept Davis out from mid-December to late January.

“It’s just one of those things where even though he’s playing pain-free, it’s still an active injury, so we have to monitor it and stick to the plan, as we always have done,” Ham said. “And just go out there with our other guys and try to get a W and finish the trip the right way.”

Davis wasn’t thrilled by the team’s decision to give him a night off.

“I mean, it’s tough,” he said. “Especially because each game, obviously, you want to go out and play. But before I even came back, it’s something the doctors and the organization discussed that they thought it would be best for me not to play back-to-backs.

“It’s still a stress reaction, and we’re doing all the right things to make sure that I’m ready to go, and I still need that day break. Obviously it sucks.”

The Lakers are 9-4 since a series of acquisitions reshaped their roster at the trade deadline. They sank a franchise-record 15 first-half 3-pointers on Tuesday, and they led the Pelicans by as many as 40 points before easing off late in the third period and into the fourth.