More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Hawks rallies past Sixers, levels series 2-2 Trae Young scores 25 points to fuel Atlanta Hawks to a 103-100 victory against Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Reuters 15 June, 2021 13:54 IST Trae Young (11) draws a foul from Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the final minute of Game 4. - AP Reuters 15 June, 2021 13:54 IST Trae Young collected 25 points and a career-high-tying 18 assists to fuel host Atlanta Hawks to a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.The Hawks overcame an 18-point, second-quarter deficit and evened the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece. Game Five is on Wednesday in Philadelphia.With Atlanta nursing a 101-100 lead, Philadelphia forced the Hawks into a turnover before taking a timeout with 16.6 seconds to play. Joel Embiid, however, failed to convert on a drive to the basket with 8.8 seconds remaining to fall to 0-for-12 from the floor in the second half.Young subsequently made two free throws to give the Hawks a three-point cushion with 6.6 seconds left. Seth Curry's off-balance, 3-point attempt caromed off the back of the rim to end the game.ALSO READ - FIBA head Hamane Niang steps aside amid sexual abuse inquiryBogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the fifth-seeded Hawks. Atlanta's John Collins (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Clint Capela (12 points, 13 boards) each posted double-doubles.Tobias Harris had 20 points and Embiid recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for the top-seeded 76ers, who were outscored 54-38 in the second half. Ben Simmons had 11 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks on the same day that he was named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team. Embiid made a pair of foul shots to give Philadelphia a 95-94 lead with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter before Furkan Korkmaz extended the advantage by draining a deep 3-pointer. Collins converted from beyond the arc on the next possession, and Young sank a floater with 1:17 left to regain the lead for Atlanta. "I just read what the defense is giving me." - @TheTraeYoung on making the right play en route to his #NBAPlayoffs career-high 18 ASTGame 5: Wednesday at 7:30pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/lHtahvNlEu— NBA (@NBA) June 15, 2021 The Hawks chipped away at their early deficit before Bogdanovic drained a 3-pointer to give them an 83-82 lead early in the fourth quarter. Shake Milton scored all eight of his points in 77 seconds to hand the 76ers a 92-88 advantage, but Young's floater, a defensive goaltending call, and Capela's alley-oop dunk regained the lead for Atlanta.Philadelphia overcame an ice-cold shooting performance to start the game before scoring 24 of the final 34 points to take a 28-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. Curry sank two 3-pointers en route to scoring eight points for the 76ers, while Bogdanovic had 10 points to pace Atlanta.Embiid briefly went to the locker room during the start of the second quarter before his return ignited a surge by Philadelphia. Embiid made a 3-pointer shortly after re-entering the game, and Harris converted from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions to highlight a 17-3 run by the 76ers.Philadelphia shot 52.1 percent from the floor (25 of 48) and 63.6 percent from 3-point range (7 of 11) to seize a 62-49 lead at halftime. For the game, the 76ers outshot the Hawks 43.5 percent to 36.6 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent (11 of 27) to 30 percent (12 of 40) from beyond the arc.Clippers ties series with JazzKawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points — the second straight game they have both had over 30 points — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.Leonard provided the highlight of the night with his dunk late in the second quarter. He got the ball just beyond the 3-point line, drove past Royce O’Neale in the lane and then slammed it over Derrick Favors to give the Clippers a 62-38 lead with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter.Leonard and George have each scored at least 20 points in all 11 games this postseason. They are just the third duo in NBA history to do that in a team’s first 11 playoff games and the first since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant with the Lakers in 2003.Jerry West, who watched Monday’s game from courtside, and Elgin Baylor were the other duo with the 1962 Lakers.Marcus Morris added 24 points and went 5 of 6 on 3-pointers for fourth-seeded Los Angeles. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.- AP Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :