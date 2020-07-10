NBA Academy in Greater Noida continues its education

Like all academies, the NBA India basketball academy in Greater Noida has been shut during lockdown, but the education of the young players has not stopped.

"Our coaches and support staff are remotely monitoring the progress of the players, their fitness, nutrition. Some of the students and staff are also conducting online sessions for the NBA basketball schools project," said Rajesh Sethi, the Managing Director of NBA India.

Former India coach Scott Flemming is the Technical Director of the Academy. Todd Gates is the Strength and Conditioning coach, and Ronald Class, the Player Development coach.

"The coaches are also sharing drills for the players at home. Last month, one of our academy prospects Harsh Dagar made a hoop, using raw materials at home for practice, since he did not have access to any court near his home. Such instances give us pride and strengthen our commitment," said Sethi.

Rajesh Sethi, Managing Director, NBA India. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Having started in 2017, the NBA Academy has been able to provide excellent pathways for many Indian players.

"Jaideep Rathore, Lokendra Singh and Jitendra Kumar Sharma were selected for the NBA Academy under-16 team. The 14 players from 12 countries had a 12-day camp and had sessions with top clubs in France and Hungary. They also got to watch the NBA Paris Game between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets," recalled Sethi.

Among others, Jagshaanbir Singh has signed with the Point Park University, while Princepal Singh has joined the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

The NBA women’s wing has guided Asmat Kaur, Khushi Dongre, Sunishka Kartik, Sanjana Ramesh and Vaishnavi Yadav to join educational institutes in the US, to pursue their basketball dreams.

The focus now is to reopen the academy when the government gives the green signal, and complete the fifth edition of the ACG-NBA Jump program so as to select the next batch of players.

"We will continue to grow the game with a structured approach," assured Sethi.