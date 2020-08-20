More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Nets' Harris leaves bubble for non-medical reason His absence leaves yet another scoring void for the Brooklyn Nets, which is already without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan. Reuters 20 August, 2020 10:27 IST Joe Harris scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Brooklyn's Game two loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 20 August, 2020 10:27 IST Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Joe Harris has left the NBA bubble near Orlando because of a personal, non-medical reason, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday evening.Harris, 28, scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Brooklyn's Game two loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. His absence leaves yet another scoring void for the Nets, which is already without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan.The Nets is down 2-0 to the Raptors in the best-of-seven series. At minimum, Harris will miss two games due to the safety and quarantine protocols at the bubble.ALSO READ| Teams not part of NBA restart to begin workouts next month In 69 games during the regular season, Harris posted career highs with averages of 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He shot 48.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Harris in the second round (No. 33 overall) out of Virginia in 2014. He spent two seasons with Cleveland before moving on to Brooklyn, where he has played the past four seasons. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos