NBA: Celtics G Jaylen Brown gets five stitches after cutting hand

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received five stitches in his shooting hand on Thursday after cutting himself on a glass vase.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and center Jakob Poeltl, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

The Celtics star told reporters Friday that he suffered the injury while watering plants.

“I was watering my plant and ended up knocking over a glass vase that was next to it,” Brown said. “Picked it up, set it on the ground, realized you probably shouldn’t set glass on the ground. Reached down and picked it back up, and it got me.”

Brown, 26, said Friday he expected to have his activity restricted for at least the following two days.

“I can still work out and do everything that I normally do,” Brown said. “Just I guess try to do as least as possible to let it heal. And that’s pretty much it.”

He was wearing a protective wrap around his hand on Friday and did not play in the Celtics’ 121-102 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics finish the regular season against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

Brown made his second All-Star team this season and has averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 67 games (all starts).

Earlier in the week he was announced as the winner of the 2022-23 Red Auerbach Award, which is given “to the Celtics player who best exhibits excellence on and off the court each year and exemplifies the spirit and meaning of what it means to be a Boston Celtic.”

The Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-25 record entering Sunday’s season finale. Their first-round opponent will be either the No. 7 seed Miami Heat or No. 8 Hawks, who will face off in next week’s NBA play-in tournament.

