Coronavirus: Nets star Irving donates $323k, meals

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is donating $323,000 and meals to charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought sport to a standstill across the world, while people are struggling financially as various clubs and organisations reduce costs.

There have been over 16,400 coronavirus deaths globally, with more than 540 of those in the United States.



Irving, a 2016 NBA champion and six-time All-Star, used social media on Monday to announce that he is partnering up with Feeding America – a non-profit organisation – and City Harvest in New York City.

"Thank you all for the birthday love, I'm extremely grateful for the support," Irving wrote in an Instagram post. "Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me.





"I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalised communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together.

"I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time."