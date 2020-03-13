More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Jazz guard Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus According to a report, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus after teammate Rudy Gobert contracted the virus. AFP 13 March, 2020 00:13 IST Donovan Mitchell tested positive in the wake of Gobert's positive case just before Wednesday's schedule tip-off in Oklahoma City. - (Getty Images) AFP 13 March, 2020 00:13 IST Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported Thursday, hours after the network identified team-mate Rudy Gobert as the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.The report said Mitchell, who averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game, tested positive in the wake of Gobert's positive case just before Wednesday's schedule tip-off in Oklahoma City.The ESPN report said that Jazz players privately said Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.READ | NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus Gobert had wiped his hands on a microphone and reporters' recording devices at the end of a news conference earlier in the week.The session was conducted in a room because team locker rooms had been closed to reporters to protect players and media from possible contraction of the virus.The Washington Wizards, which has faced the Jazz on February 29, imposed self-isolation on players, coaches and basketball operations personnel for three to four days. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos