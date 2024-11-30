NBA Cup: Anthony Edwards, Wolves edge Clippers; Lakers lose to Thunder

Anthony Edwards made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 93-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in Minneapolis in West Group A action of the NBA Cup.

Minnesota got two offensive rebounds in the final seconds to run out the clock.

Edwards finished with 21 points for the Timberwolves, who finished group play 2-2.

James Harden (20 points, 11 assists) and Zubac (16 points, 13 rebounds) each recorded a double-double as Los Angeles fell to 1-2 in West Group A with one more game to play. Kevin Porter Jr. added 17 points but sustained an apparent ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

Hawks 117, Cavaliers 101

De’Andre Hunter scored a team-high 23 points off the bench, helping lead Atlanta over visiting Cleveland to clinch the NBA Cup’s East Group C title.

Trae Young added 21 points and 11 assists for Atlanta, which beat Cleveland for the second straight game. Jalen Johnson chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks.

ALSO READ: NBA 2024/25 roundup: Hawks condemn Cavs to first home loss, Lakers power past Spurs

Darius Garland paced Cleveland with 29 points while Evan Mobley had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists but shot just 5-for-23 from the field. The Cavaliers have dropped three of five since starting 15-0.

Knicks 99, Hornets 98

Jalen Brunson scored 11 of his 31 points in the final five minutes of regulation to push New York past host Charlotte in NBA Cup Group A play.

The Knicks improved to 3-0 in group play with double-doubles from both Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Josh Hart (13 points, 12 rebounds). Brunson went 3-of-4 from the line in the closing 14 seconds to get the Knicks a win after they trailed by as much as 10 in the first half.

Brandon Miller led the way for the Hornets (0-3 in the Cup) with 20 points as top scorer LaMelo Ball missed the game due to a left calf injury.

Magic 123, Nets 100

Franz Wagner scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half as red-hot Orlando seized control late in the second quarter and pulled away in the third for an NBA Cup victory over Brooklyn in New York.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank four 3-pointers and added 19 points for the Magic. Orlando, which improved to 3-0 in Group A, shot 53 percent and matched a season best by hitting 18 treys.

Shake Milton scored 22 and Keon Johnson added 15 as Brooklyn’s bench accounted for 58 points. The Nets finished 1-3 in NBA Cup games and were eliminated.

Grizzlies 120, Pelicans 107

Ja Morant scored 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 23 and reserve Santi Aldama had 20 points to lead Memphis to its first NBA Cup victory over visiting New Orleans.

The Pelicans, playing without Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (calf), lost their seventh straight. Memphis, which entered with an 0-6 record in NBA Cup play over two seasons, won its fifth straight and its ninth in 12 games.

CJ McCollum paced New Orleans, 1-3 in Cup games, with a season-high 30 points. Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III added 21 points apiece while Yves Missi contributed 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Pistons 130, Pacers 106

Cade Cunningham returned from an injury to put up 24 points and Detroit remained unbeaten in the NBA Cup while also formally eliminating the defending runner-up with a win over Indiana in Indianapolis.

Malik Beasley paced Detroit with 25 points, while Jaden Ivey chipped in with 23 and Tobias Harris 16 for the Pistons, who will host the Milwaukee Bucks in a duel of 3-0 teams on Tuesday with the East Group B title on the line.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points and Tyrese Haliburton 19 for the Pacers, who fell behind by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and never caught the visitors en route to a third straight NBA Cup defeat.

Celtics 138, Bulls 129

Jayson Tatum had 35 points and 14 rebounds and Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 29 points as visiting Boston beat Chicago.

Pritchard made 7 of 11 3-point attempts and scored 19 in the fourth quarter. Boston received 21 points from both Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics improved to 3-1 in the NBA Cup, and they could move on as a wild card.

Nikola Vucevic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds for Chicago, which fell to 2-2 in the NBA Cup and was eliminated. Zach LaVine added 29 points, hitting four 3-pointers. With his third 3-pointer, LaVine passed Kirk Hinrich for most made treys in franchise history.

Heat 121, Raptors 111

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 26 points as host Miami defeated Toronto. The Heat (2-2) and Raptors (0-3) are out of contention for the NBA Cup.

Bam Adebayo finished with a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) and Tyler Herro contributed 23 points for the Heat.

ALSO READ: NBA Cup roundup: Damian Lillard hoists banged-up Bucks over Heat

South Florida native Scottie Barnes posted 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. RJ Barrett had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl delivered 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 115, Kings 106

Deandre Ayton recorded 26 points and nine rebounds to help Portland cruise to a victory over visiting Sacramento in NBA Cup action.

Anfrenee Simons had 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds and Deni Avdija added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Portland, which dropped four of its previous five games.

Malik Monk had 29 points and nine assists off the bench and De’Aaron Fox contributed 22 points for Sacramento, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his 62nd career triple-double and fourth of the season.

Thunder 101, Lakers 93

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 36 points, nine assists and six rebounds to lead Oklahoma City to a road win over Los Angeles in an NBA Cup game.

The Thunder improved to 2-1 in the West Group B while the Lakers, the defending NBA Cup champions, fell to 2-2. Jalen Williams added 19 points, Luguentz Dort finished with 14 points and Isaiah Hartenstein added 11 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Thunder, who have won four in a row.

Rookie Dalton Knecht led Los Angeles with 20 points, D’Angelo Russell added 17 points off the bench, and Anthony Davis had 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Lakers, who have lost four of five. LeBron James finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.