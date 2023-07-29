MagazineBuy Print

NBA tells teams Lillard would honour contract in any trade, warns of discipline for saying otherwise

The NBA told teams Friday that Damian Lillard and his agent confirmed that the All-Star guard would honour his contract in any potential trade.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 09:41 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
FILE PHOTO - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA told teams Friday that Damian Lillard and his agent confirmed that the All-Star guard would honour his contract in any potential trade, despite the agent saying Lillard only wanted to be dealt to the Miami Heat.

A memo sent to general managers and obtained by  The Associated Press also warned that Lillard would be subject to discipline by the league if he or Aaron Goodwin make additional comments suggesting he won’t fully perform the requirements of his contract in the event of a trade.

Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month he wanted to be traded, and Goodwin subsequently made clear his preference was Miami.

Also Read: Lakers will retire LeBron James’ number one day, says owner Jeanie Buss

“Dame’s position won’t change,” Goodwin told  AP on July 6. “This entire situation was about building an opportunity for Portland to win or giving him another opportunity that he wants, which is Miami.”

The league said it interviewed Lillard and Goodwin, along with several teams with whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied telling teams that Lillard would refuse to play for them, and the teams provided descriptions that were “mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us.”

Players are not allowed to publicly request trades. The league also stated in the memo that it told the Players Association that further comments such as Goodwin’s will be subject to discipline.

Damian Lillard /

NBA

