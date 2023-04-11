Basketball

NBA stats: Who has the most rebounds in regular season?

NBA: Here are the players who collected the most rebounds for their sides during the 2022/23 regular season.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 05:00 IST
11 April, 2023 05:00 IST
Anthony Davis in action for Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis in action for Los Angeles Lakers. | Photo Credit: AP

NBA: Here are the players who collected the most rebounds for their sides during the 2022/23 regular season.

The NBA regular season concluded on April 9 and six teams from each conference made it to the Playoffs, which are set to begin from April 15.

Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans from the Western Conference, and the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Atalanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors from the Eastern Conference will compete in the Play-In Tournament.

Ahead of the post season, here are the players who collected the highest number of rebounds during the gruelling, nearly six-month long regular season.

PlayerTeamGames StartedRebounds Per GameOffensiveDefensive
Anthony DavisLos Angeles Lakers5412.53.59.1
Damontis SabonisSacramento Kings7912.33.29.1
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks6311.82.29.6
Nikola JokicDenver Nuggets6911.82.49.4
Rudy GobertMinnesota Timberwolves7011.63.38.3

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us