NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals

Published : Jun 05, 2023 21:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Victor Wembanyama is primed to be the No.1 pick at the NBA Draft 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

A total of 108 candidates withdrew their names from the early list leaving a total of 138 players available for signing.

The next deadline for the players to withdraw from the draft is June 12, following which the NBA will release the final list of candidates.

FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR NBA DRAFT 2023