NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals

Check the full list of candidates available for the NBA Draft 2023 in New York on June 22.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 21:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Victor Wembanyama is primed to be the No.1 pick at the NBA Draft 2023.
Victor Wembanyama is primed to be the No.1 pick at the NBA Draft 2023.
Victor Wembanyama is primed to be the No.1 pick at the NBA Draft 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

A total of 108 candidates withdrew their names from the early list leaving a total of 138 players available for signing.

The next deadline for the players to withdraw from the draft is June 12, following which the NBA will release the final list of candidates.

FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR NBA DRAFT 2023

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
