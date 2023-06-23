NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Portland Trail Blazers?

The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

The Trail Blazers had a fruitful outing at the draft and managed to rope in three players. The biggest pick for the side was Scoot Henderson who picked third overall.

Playing for the G League side Ignite, Henderson is widely believed to be at NBA league. He was expected to be picked second by the Charlotte Hornets. However, with the Hornets preferring Brandon Miller, Henderson landed with Portland.

They further bolstered their ranks by picking Kris Murray with the 23th pick and Ryan Rupert with the 43rd pick.

The signings were particularly crucial for Portland given the trade rumours surrounding its marquee player Damian Lillard.

The front office has been criticised for not providing the right pieces around Lilliard which has led to the side failing to make a titel run.