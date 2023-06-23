MagazineBuy Print

NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Golden State Warriors?

After trading in Chris Paul earlier in the day, the Warriors picked just one player in the 2023 draft.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 10:51 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Brandin Podziemski hugs family and friends after being selected 19th overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Brandin Podziemski hugs family and friends after being selected 19th overall by the Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brandin Podziemski hugs family and friends after being selected 19th overall by the Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Golden State Warriors ended the draft with just one signing - Brandin Podziemski with the 19th pick in the first round.

The bigger news from the Warriors camp came before the draft as the 2022 champions sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and traded in Chris Paul.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
