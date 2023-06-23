The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.
Golden State Warriors ended the draft with just one signing - Brandin Podziemski with the 19th pick in the first round.
The bigger news from the Warriors camp came before the draft as the 2022 champions sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and traded in Chris Paul.
Latest on Sportstar
- NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed
- NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Golden State Warriors?
- NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by San Antonio Spurs?
- Watch: Sandesh Jhingan on prioritising clean sheets, impact of a sports psychologist
- Fire and fury: the Olympic torch relay
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE