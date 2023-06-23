NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Indiana Pacers?

The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

Indiana Pacers had an active draft this year with the team acquiring five players. The Pacers started with Bilal Coulibaly with the 7th pick before signing Ben Sheppard and Julian Strawther with the 26th and 29th picks.

They then picked Isaiah Wong and Jalen Pickett in the second round of the draft.

However, Bilal Coulibaly was traded to the Washington Wizards for Jarace Walker, who was the eighth pick in the first round.

Pickett and Strawther are also being considered in trade deals, according to reports. Lakers’ second round pick, Mojave King could reportedly be signed by the Pacers.