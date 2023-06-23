MagazineBuy Print

NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by San Antonio Spurs?

San Antonio Spurs ended with a total of three picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 10:45 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA draft.
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA draft. | Photo Credit: AP
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA draft. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA Draft 2023 was completed on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

San Antonio Spurs acquired Victor Wembanyama with the first pick of the draft. This was the third time that the Spurs landed the first pick at a draft.

The Spurs also acquired Leonard Miller with the 33rd pick and Sidy Sissoko with the 44th pick in the second round.

