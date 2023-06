The NBA Draft 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Centre in New York.

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama who is touted to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. San Antonio Spurs, which has the pick, will be his probable destination.

Before the players are signed by the teams, Sportstar takes a look at the players who were the first picks in the drafts over the history of the NBA.