Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

NBA Finals: Heat’s Cody Zeller upgraded to probable for Game 2

Zeller, who serves as the backup to Bam Adebayo, is dealing with a sprained right foot after logging just eight minutes in Miami’s 104-93 loss on Thursday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 22:50 IST , DENVER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Miami Heat center Cody Zeller warms up before Game 1 of the basketball team’s NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.
Miami Heat center Cody Zeller warms up before Game 1 of the basketball team’s NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. | Photo Credit: David Zalubowski/AP
infoIcon

Miami Heat center Cody Zeller warms up before Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. | Photo Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

Miami Heat center Cody Zeller has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the host Denver Nuggets, multiple media outlets reported.

Zeller, who serves as the backup to Bam Adebayo, is dealing with a sprained right foot after logging just eight minutes in Miami’s 104-93 loss on Thursday. He missed his lone shot attempt from the floor and had three rebounds in the setback.

Zeller, 30, averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games (two starts) this season with the Heat.

Miami forward Caleb Martin (head, illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game on the NBA’s official injury report, while guard Tyler Herro (right hand) is out.

ALSO READ
Miami’s NBA Finals record after losing Game 1: Five losses, three titles; But are the Nuggets too spicy for the Heat?

Martin made just 1 of 7 shots and finished with three points and four rebounds in 25 minutes in the series opener.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Saturday that Herro remains without a timeline to return. Spoelstra also refuted an ESPN report prior to the series opener that there was a “possibility” Herro could return for Game 2.

“His status has not changed yet, I’m not trying to be elusive about that,” Spoelstra said of Herro, who has been sidelined since April 16. “I don’t know where that report came out that he was playing in Game 2. All we’re focused on right now is his process, continuing to do work and get prepared.

“Whatever that timeline is where he’s ready to go, I’ll let you know.”

Related Topics

NBA /

Miami Heat /

Denver Nuggets /

NBA Finals

