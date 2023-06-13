Published : Jun 13, 2023 03:19 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Nikola Jokic has led Denver Nuggets to a 3-1 lead in the 2023 Finals and looks a favourite to join the elite list of Finals MVP Award winners. | Photo Credit: AP

The Bill Russell trophy is awarded to the best player of the NBA Finals series every year.

In the past, the trophy has been claimed by some of the biggest names in the league - Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant being the few.

At six, Jordan holds the most Finals MVP titles. Shaquille O’Neal remains the only player to win the award in three consecutive years.

This year, as Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets face off in the summit clash, Sportstar looks at the full list of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP winners.

2022 - Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

2021 - Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

2020 - LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

2019 - Kawhi Leonard - Toronto Raptors

2018 - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

2017 - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

2016 - LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers

2015 - Andre Igoudala - Golden State Warriors

2014 - Kawhi Leonard - San Antonio Spurs

2013 - LeBron James - Miami Heat

2012 - LeBron James - Miami Heat

2011 - Dirk Nowitzki - Dallas Mavericks

2010 - Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers

2009 - Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers

2008 - Paul Pierce - Boston Celtics

2007 - Tony Parker - San Antonio Spurs

2006 - Dwyane Wade - Miami Heat

2005 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs

2004 - Chauncey Billups - Detroit Pistons

2003 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs

2002 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers

2001 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers

2000 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers

1999 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs

1998 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

1997 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

1996 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

1995 - Hakeem Olajuwon - Houston Rockets

1994 - Hakeem Olajuwon - Houston Rockets

1993 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

1992 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

1991 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

1990 - Isiah Thomas - Detroit Pistons

1989 - Joe Dumars - Detroit Pistons

1988 - James Worthy - Los Angeles Lakers

1987 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers

1986 - Larry Bird - Boston Celtics

1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Los Angeles Lakers

1984 - Larry Bird - Boston Celtics

1983 - Moses Malone - Philadelphia 76ers

1982 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers

1981 - Cedric Maxwell - Boston Celtics

1980 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers

1979 - Dennis Johnson - Seattle SuperSonics

1978 - Wes Unseld - Washington Bullets

1977 - Bill Walton - Portland Trail Blazers

1976 - Jo Jo White - Boston Celtics

1975 - Rick Barry - Golden State Warriors

1974 - John Havlicek - Boston Celtics

1973 - Willis Reed - New York Knicks

1972 - Wilt Chamberlain - Los Angeles Lakers

1971 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Milwaukee Bucks

1970 - Willis Reed - New York Knicks

1969 - Jerry West - Los Angeles Lakers