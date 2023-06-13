  • 2022 - Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors
  • 2021 - Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
  • 2020 - LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 2019 - Kawhi Leonard - Toronto Raptors
  • 2018 - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors
  • 2017 - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors
  • 2016 - LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers
  • 2015 - Andre Igoudala - Golden State Warriors
  • 2014 - Kawhi Leonard - San Antonio Spurs
  • 2013 - LeBron James - Miami Heat
  • 2012 - LeBron James - Miami Heat
  • 2011 - Dirk Nowitzki - Dallas Mavericks
  • 2010 - Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 2009 - Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 2008 - Paul Pierce - Boston Celtics
  • 2007 - Tony Parker - San Antonio Spurs
  • 2006 - Dwyane Wade - Miami Heat
  • 2005 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs
  • 2004 - Chauncey Billups - Detroit Pistons
  • 2003 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs
  • 2002 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 2001 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 2000 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1999 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs
  • 1998 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
  • 1997 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
  • 1996 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
  • 1995 - Hakeem Olajuwon - Houston Rockets
  • 1994 - Hakeem Olajuwon - Houston Rockets
  • 1993 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
  • 1992 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
  • 1991 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
  • 1990 - Isiah Thomas - Detroit Pistons
  • 1989 - Joe Dumars - Detroit Pistons
  • 1988 - James Worthy - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1987 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1986 - Larry Bird - Boston Celtics
  • 1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1984 - Larry Bird - Boston Celtics
  • 1983 - Moses Malone - Philadelphia 76ers
  • 1982 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1981 - Cedric Maxwell - Boston Celtics
  • 1980 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1979 - Dennis Johnson - Seattle SuperSonics
  • 1978 - Wes Unseld - Washington Bullets
  • 1977 - Bill Walton - Portland Trail Blazers
  • 1976 - Jo Jo White - Boston Celtics
  • 1975 - Rick Barry - Golden State Warriors
  • 1974 - John Havlicek - Boston Celtics
  • 1973 - Willis Reed - New York Knicks
  • 1972 - Wilt Chamberlain - Los Angeles Lakers
  • 1971 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Milwaukee Bucks
  • 1970 - Willis Reed - New York Knicks
  • 1969 - Jerry West - Los Angeles Lakers