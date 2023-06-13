The Bill Russell trophy is awarded to the best player of the NBA Finals series every year.
In the past, the trophy has been claimed by some of the biggest names in the league - Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant being the few.
At six, Jordan holds the most Finals MVP titles. Shaquille O’Neal remains the only player to win the award in three consecutive years.
This year, as Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets face off in the summit clash, Sportstar looks at the full list of the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP winners.
- 2022 - Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors
- 2021 - Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
- 2020 - LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers
- 2019 - Kawhi Leonard - Toronto Raptors
- 2018 - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors
- 2017 - Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors
- 2016 - LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2015 - Andre Igoudala - Golden State Warriors
- 2014 - Kawhi Leonard - San Antonio Spurs
- 2013 - LeBron James - Miami Heat
- 2012 - LeBron James - Miami Heat
- 2011 - Dirk Nowitzki - Dallas Mavericks
- 2010 - Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers
- 2009 - Kobe Bryant - Los Angeles Lakers
- 2008 - Paul Pierce - Boston Celtics
- 2007 - Tony Parker - San Antonio Spurs
- 2006 - Dwyane Wade - Miami Heat
- 2005 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs
- 2004 - Chauncey Billups - Detroit Pistons
- 2003 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs
- 2002 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers
- 2001 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers
- 2000 - Shaquille O’Neal - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1999 - Tim Duncan - San Antonio Spurs
- 1998 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
- 1997 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
- 1996 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
- 1995 - Hakeem Olajuwon - Houston Rockets
- 1994 - Hakeem Olajuwon - Houston Rockets
- 1993 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
- 1992 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
- 1991 - Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
- 1990 - Isiah Thomas - Detroit Pistons
- 1989 - Joe Dumars - Detroit Pistons
- 1988 - James Worthy - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1987 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1986 - Larry Bird - Boston Celtics
- 1985 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1984 - Larry Bird - Boston Celtics
- 1983 - Moses Malone - Philadelphia 76ers
- 1982 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1981 - Cedric Maxwell - Boston Celtics
- 1980 - Magic Johnson - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1979 - Dennis Johnson - Seattle SuperSonics
- 1978 - Wes Unseld - Washington Bullets
- 1977 - Bill Walton - Portland Trail Blazers
- 1976 - Jo Jo White - Boston Celtics
- 1975 - Rick Barry - Golden State Warriors
- 1974 - John Havlicek - Boston Celtics
- 1973 - Willis Reed - New York Knicks
- 1972 - Wilt Chamberlain - Los Angeles Lakers
- 1971 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Milwaukee Bucks
- 1970 - Willis Reed - New York Knicks
- 1969 - Jerry West - Los Angeles Lakers
