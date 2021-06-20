More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA fines 76ers' Embiid $35,000 for Game 6 altercation Embiid fell on top of John Collins on the court in Game 6. Collins then shoved Embiid before both rose to their feet. Embiid had his arms stretched out wide with Collins’ hands around his neck as both walked off the court under the basket. AP PHILADELPHIA 20 June, 2021 22:44 IST Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, top right, reacts after being injured during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. - AP AP PHILADELPHIA 20 June, 2021 22:44 IST Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for escalating an on-court altercation in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Atlanta.Embiid fell on top of John Collins on the court in Game 6. Collins then shoved Embiid before both rose to their feet. Embiid had his arms stretched out wide with Collins’ hands around his neck as both walked off the court under the basket.READ | Renedy Singh, Bembem Devi join Zinc grassroots programme as advisory members Officials reviewed the altercation and called technical fouls on each player with no free throws awarded.The NBA said Sunday Embiid also failed to comply with an NBA Security interview following the incident.Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando was suspended for Sunday's Game 7 for leaving the bench area during the spat. Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :