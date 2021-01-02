NBA fines three players for fight in Charlotte-Dallas contest

The NBA fined three players a total of USD 85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dust-up during a game between Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks’ James Johnson was fined USD 40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost USD 25,000 and Caleb Martin USD 20,000.

The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday’s game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.

The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.” Cody Martin’s fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.

Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.