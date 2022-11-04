Basketball

NBA fines Thunder, Clippers for injury report violations

Reuters
04 November, 2022 10:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (right). NBA has fined Thunder as it failed to disclose the status of guard Josh Giddey "in an accurate and timely manner" before the team's game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (right). NBA has fined Thunder as it failed to disclose the status of guard Josh Giddey "in an accurate and timely manner" before the team's game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The NBA fined the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers $25,000 each for violating league rules regarding reporting injuries.

The league said the Thunder failed to disclose the status of guard Josh Giddey “in an accurate and timely manner” before the team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Giddey played 25 minutes and scored seven points.

The Clippers, per the NBA, also didn’t announce the proper game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate ahead of their home game last Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. In this case, the league said the team listed both players as unavailable because of an assignment in the NBA G League, but they appeared in the game against the Pelicans.

Each played four minutes, 31 seconds. Boston hit both of his 3-point attempts for six points, and Diabate didn’t score.

