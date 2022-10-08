Basketball

NBA: Video shows Warriors’ Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole

08 October, 2022 00:05 IST
 Draymond Green is expected to return to the team practice on Saturday.

One day after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team for punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice, a video of the incident was leaked.

On Friday, a video was released that shows Green standing on the wing during a stoppage in play, while Poole is on the baseline. Green walks over to Poole and bumps him with his chest before Poole shoves Green. At that point, Green takes a swing with his right hand before both players go to the ground behind the basket while staff members move to break up the fracas.

Green expressed his sorrow for the incident Thursday and then departed the facility as the defending NBA champion Warriors practiced without him.

“Everybody’s fine. Jordan practiced today. Draymond didn’t,” Golden State general manager Bob Myers told reporters Thursday. “Look, it’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happened.

“Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room, I was in the room, the team, the coaches, players. And we heard that.”

Still to be determined is how Green will be disciplined for the incident. Myers said he didn’t think the punishment would include missing any games.

“As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we’re gonna handle that internally,” Myers said. “I understand you might have questions on that, but that’s gonna be an internal process.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expects Green to return to the team Saturday. The club had Friday off.

Kerr said there was high energy during Thursday’s practice.

“There’s been a great vibe,” Kerr said. “We’ve had a hell of a camp. You have bumps in the road and you deal with it.”

