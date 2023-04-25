Basketball

NBA Reports: Rockets to hire Ime Udoka as next coach

Udoka, 45, guided the Boston Celtics to an Eastern Conference title and NBA Finals appearance in 2021-22, where it lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Reuters
25 April, 2023 17:13 IST
25 April, 2023 17:13 IST
File Photo - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

File Photo - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. | Photo Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Udoka, 45, guided the Boston Celtics to an Eastern Conference title and NBA Finals appearance in 2021-22, where it lost to the Golden State Warriors.

The Houston Rockets and Ime Udoka have agreed to a contract to make Udoka the franchise’s next head coach,  ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday.

Udoka, 45, guided the Boston Celtics to an Eastern Conference title and NBA Finals appearance in 2021-22, where it lost to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics announced before training camp last summer that Udoka violated team policies related to an intimate relationship with a female staff member. Though it was initially viewed as a consensual relationship, the woman accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.

Also Read
NBA playoffs result: LeBron leads Lakers past Grizzlies in OT for 3-1 lead

The Celtics suspended the head coach for a year and promoted Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach, later making him Udoka’s permanent replacement.

Udoka’s name had been floated as a candidate for the Brooklyn Nets’ head-coaching position that became vacant during the 2022-23 season.  ESPN also reported last week that Udoka was expected to be a candidate for the Toronto Raptors’ vacancy.

The Celtics went 51-31 in Udoka’s lone season as an NBA head coach. The Portland, Ore., native worked as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Nets (2020-21) before that.

The Rockets fired coach Stephen Silas after a 22-60 campaign. It has a 14 per cent probability of receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery, tied with the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us