Basketball

Watch: Jaylen Brown guides Celtics to third straight win after defeating Spurs

NBA: Catch the highlights from Jaylen Brown’s performance as Boston Celtics moved closer to the NBA’s best record by defeating San Antonio Spurs.

Team Sportstar
27 March, 2023 10:47 IST
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, center left, defends as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks to shoot at the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game.

San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, center left, defends as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks to shoot at the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Jaylen Brown tossed in 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Boston Celtics moved closer to the NBA’s best record by earning a 137-93 home victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

The Celtics (52-23) entered Sunday’s game as the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind idle Milwaukee. The Bucks own the best record in the league (53-21).

Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the Celtics, who also received 19 points and eight rebounds from Derrick White.

