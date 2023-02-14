NBA: Jazz holds on for win over slumping Pacers

Lauri Markkanen totalled 29 points with 11 rebounds and Jordan Clarkson also scored 29 points to lift the Utah Jazz to a 123-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Clarkson scored 22 points in the second half and came up clutch down the stretch to lift Utah to 2-1 during a four-game road trip since losing three regulars in trades last week. He and Markkanen each scored four points in the final minute as Utah held off Indiana’s late comeback bid.

Kelly Olynyk added 18 points and 10 rebounds while Collin Sexton finished with 18 points and six assists for the Jazz.

Tyrese Haliburton led all scorers with 30 points, but Indiana couldn’t keep the momentum after outscoring Utah 33-27 in the first quarter. Haliburton also dished out a game-high 12 assists.

The Pacers have now lost five straight and 16 of 18 since finishing the first half of the season with a 23-18 record.

Benedict Mathurin chipped in with 21 points off the bench for Indiana, while Aaron Nesmith contributed 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

Daniel Theis and Isaiah Jackson each had 11 points for the Pacers.

T.J. McConnell gave Indiana its final lead, 90-89, to open the fourth quarter.

Sexton then scored four straight points as Utah re-established control.

Moments later, the Jazz then went on a 15-4 run to pull ahead 108-96. That was the largest lead for Utah, coming with 5:25 remaining after Olynyk drained a 3-pointer and subsequently dropped a pair of free throws.

The Pacers responded with five points in a row and continued on a 12-2 run to pull within 110-108 on a Mathurin dunk with 3:10 left.

Clarkson hit a 3-pointer for Utah with 2:05 to go, putting the visitors ahead 115-110, but Haliburton got those three points back for Indiana with his own deep shot at 1:13.

Clarkson then fired back with a pull-up jumper and two free throws to put Utah up 119-113 with 25 seconds left.

Mathurin trimmed the Pacers’ deficit to four with a dunk, but Markkanen helped the Jazz close out the win with four free throws in the final 14 seconds.