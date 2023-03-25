Basketball

Watch: Curry, Poole lift Warriors to win against Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Catch the highlights from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole’s performance in Golden State Warriors win over Philadelphia 76ers.

Team Sportstar
25 March, 2023 17:13 IST
Jordan Poole scored 33 points in Warriors’ 120-112 victory over Sixers.

Jordan Poole scored 33 points in Warriors' 120-112 victory over Sixers.

29 points from Stephen Curry and 33 points from Jordan Poole handed Golden State Warriors a 120-112 victory over Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Poole swished a key 3-pointer with 1:18 to play off a pretty pass by Green which ultimatley proved vital in the win - Warriors’ third staright.

There were important roles played by the others as well. Thompson contributed 21 points and six rebounds while Kevon Looney contributed six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors reached 30 home wins for the sixth time since 2014-15 and second in a row.

Here are the highlights from Curry and Poole’s performance:

