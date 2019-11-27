NBA: Kawhi and George stop Doncic's Mavs as Clippers extends streak

The Los Angeles Clippers made it six straight wins after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George helped see off Luka Doncic and the red-hot Dallas Mavericks.

Leonard had a game-high 28 points and George added 26 of his own as the streaking Clippers beat the Mavericks 114-99 in the NBA on Tuesday.

George scored 17 of his points in the opening quarter to help the Clippers improve to 13-5, while Lou Williams contributed 21 points from the bench.

The defense got it done in Dallas.



@honey highlights from our sixth straight win. pic.twitter.com/a821OpSOnC — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 27, 2019

The Mavs (11-6), which was also riding a five-game winning streak prior to the clash, was led by Doncic's 22 points in Dallas.

Doncic was coming off a franchise-record streak of four games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

However, the reigning Rookie of the Year was stopped by the Clippers on home court – Doncic finishing four of 14 from the field and 0 of eight from three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets was too good for the Washington Wizards 117-104 in the day's only other game.

Nikola Jokic put up eight points and 20 rebounds, and Jerami Grant had a team-high 20 points for the Nuggets in Denver.